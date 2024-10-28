News & Insights

ReadCloud Ltd. Reports Strong FY24 Performance

October 28, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

ReadCloud Ltd. (AU:RCL) has released an update.

ReadCloud Ltd. has reported a strong financial performance for FY24, with a 15% rise in customer receipts and an unaudited revenue of $12.27 million, driven by organic growth across all segments. The company remains debt-free and has improved cash flow, while focusing on customer retention and expanding its VET-in-schools programs. The start of the 2025 selling season has been positive with new school acquisitions and robust enrollment in industry training courses.

