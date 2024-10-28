ReadCloud Ltd. Reports Strong FY24 Performance

ReadCloud Ltd. (AU:RCL) has released an update.

ReadCloud Ltd. has reported a strong financial performance for FY24, with a 15% rise in customer receipts and an unaudited revenue of $12.27 million, driven by organic growth across all segments. The company remains debt-free and has improved cash flow, while focusing on customer retention and expanding its VET-in-schools programs. The start of the 2025 selling season has been positive with new school acquisitions and robust enrollment in industry training courses.

For further insights into AU:RCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.