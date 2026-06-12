RCL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $291.64, changing hands as high as $294.78 per share. Royal Caribbean Group shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCL's low point in its 52 week range is $232.10 per share, with $366.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $292.44. The RCL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further RCL Research:

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