RBC Capital Upgrades Ball (BALL)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, RBC Capital upgraded their outlook for Ball (NYSE:BALL) from Sector Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.41% Downside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ball is 59.79. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.41% from its latest reported closing price of 61.90.

The projected annual revenue for Ball is 16,536MM, an increase of 17.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALL is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 323,623K shares. The put/call ratio of BALL is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parnassus Investments holds 21,063K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,064K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 10.13% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,348K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,813K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 9.47% over the last quarter.

PRBLX - Parnassus Core Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 12,342K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,533K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,822K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 11.13% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,750K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,548K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Ball Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion.

