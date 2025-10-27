RBC Capital Initiates Coverage of Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond (UZE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, RBC Capital initiated coverage of Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:UZE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.32% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $29.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.24 to a high of $34.22. The average price target represents an increase of 62.32% from its latest reported closing price of $18.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 4,319MM, an increase of 16.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZE is 0.22%, an increase of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 8,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 2,463K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares , representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 4.79% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 12.22% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 763K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares , representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 2.20% over the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 750K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 7.69% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 611K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 14.41% over the last quarter.

