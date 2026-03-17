Raymond James Upgrades Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2026, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.83% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust is $36.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.83% from its latest reported closing price of $33.01 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Essential Properties Realty Trust is 450MM, a decrease of 19.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 310 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPRT is 0.17%, an increase of 47.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.06% to 236,126K shares. The put/call ratio of EPRT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,612K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,796K shares , representing an increase of 52.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 111.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,845K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,423K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,285K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,581K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,855K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,239K shares , representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,240K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 48.35% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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