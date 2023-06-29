Raymond James Maintains Nkarta (NKTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 852.85% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nkarta is 26.78. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 852.85% from its latest reported closing price of 2.81.

The projected annual revenue for Nkarta is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nkarta. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 11.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTX is 0.05%, a decrease of 28.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 46,190K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,805K shares representing 15.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,178K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,749K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTX by 39.62% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,914K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares, representing an increase of 30.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTX by 21.54% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,569K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 2,868K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nkarta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off the shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body.

Key filings for this company:

