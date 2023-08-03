Raymond James Maintains MeridianLink (MLNK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MeridianLink is 19.00. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.68% from its latest reported closing price of 17.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MeridianLink is 312MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in MeridianLink. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLNK is 0.25%, an increase of 32.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 62,833K shares. The put/call ratio of MLNK is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 40,463K shares representing 50.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Serent Capital Management Co holds 4,575K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 4,167K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Keenan Capital holds 2,598K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norwood Investment Partners holds 1,157K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLNK by 7.89% over the last quarter.

MeridianLink Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MeridianLink has remained at the center of the financial institution ecosystem with cloud-based software solutions for more than 20 years. The company supports the digital transformation of financial institutions with its mission-critical software.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.