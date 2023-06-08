RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Upgrades Precision Drilling (TSX:PD)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. upgraded their outlook for Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) from Outperform to Strong Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision Drilling. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PD is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.13% to 6,608K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 577K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 17.78% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 551K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 82.98% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 511K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 21.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 24.37% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 455K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 46.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 75.12% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 388K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 43.44% over the last quarter.

