RAVI Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the RAVI ETF (Symbol: RAVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.84, changing hands as low as $74.79 per share. RAVI shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RAVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RAVI's low point in its 52 week range is $74.09 per share, with $75.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.