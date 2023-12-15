RAVI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the RAVI ETF (Symbol: RAVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.89, changing hands as low as $74.81 per share. RAVI shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RAVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RAVI's low point in its 52 week range is $74.22 per share, with $75.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.82.
Also see: SMIH shares outstanding history
FCS Price Target
UTIW Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.