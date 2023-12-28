Rambus (RMBS) Introduces Industry's First Gen4 DDR5 RCD

Rambus RMBS introduced the Gen4 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD) with data rate capabilities of up to 7200 MT/s. The company has leveraged its three decades of experience in delivering the new DDR5 that outranks its predecessors running at 4800 MT/s.

The chipset performs seamlessly on Dual Inline Memory Modules (DIMMs) while enabling substantial memory augmentation. Together with Rambus’ other innovative components integrated into Server DDR5 Registered DIMMs, the Gen4 DDR5 RCD enhances bandwidth, performance and capacity. It can also be integrated into Non-volatile Memory DIMMs with a similar effect.

The recently introduced chipset is rolled out in the market with the aim to support the rising demands of generative artificial intelligence-based operations and other advanced data center tasks that demand high bandwidth.

Rambus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rambus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rambus, Inc. Quote

Rambus specializes in memory interface chips and silicon intellectual properties (IP) and provides the patent license for these products. The Gen4 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver is part of its memory interface chip portfolio that includes Serial Presence Detect Hubs, Temperature Sensors and DDR4 chipsets.

RMBS’ Silicon IP division, on the other hand, comprises high-speed memory and chip-to-chip interconnect technologies, including physical interface and digital controller IP, crypto cores, hardware roots of trust, high-speed protocol engines and chip provisioning technologies.

The company leverages its diverse portfolio of products to enable its customers to manufacture their own electronic and digital products while using specified portions of its patented inventions. Companies like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Broadcom, Cisco, CXMT, IBM, Marvell, MediaTek, Micron, NVIDIA NVDA, Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics use RMBS’ patents.

Rambus and Advanced Micro Devices signed their first Patent License Agreement in the mid-2000s. The initial agreement allowed AMD to use RMBS’ patents in various technologies, including those used in DDR2, DDR3, FB-DIMM, PCI Express and XDR controllers. NVIDIA has been using Rambus technology for more than a decade now.

With a broad portfolio of offerings and industry leaders subscribing to its patents, RMBS is poised to grow amid the expanding demand, driven by the rising competition in the artificial intelligence market and the increasing need for data center workloads.

Zacks Rank & A Stock to Consider

Currently, Rambus and AMD carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, while NVDA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of Rambus, AMD and NVIDIA have returned 91.2%, 125.5% and 238.1% year to date, respectively.

A better-ranked stock from the broader technology sector is CommVault Systems CVLT, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CommVault Systems’ third-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 90 days at 73 cents per share. Shares of CVLT have surged 28.2% year to date.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.