Ralph Lauren Corp - (RL) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Ralph Lauren Corp - said on September 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $112.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.50%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren Corp -. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RL is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.11% to 54,379K shares. The put/call ratio of RL is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.14% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren Corp - is 139.34. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.14% from its latest reported closing price of 112.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren Corp - is 6,737MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,211K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 31.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,586K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 688.46% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,581K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 86.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 714.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,420K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares, representing a decrease of 24.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 78.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,061K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 966.43% over the last quarter.

Ralph Lauren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.