Rallying Tech Sector Boosts Nasdaq, S&P 500

Wall Street rose Monday as the broader market looked to rebound from last week's tumble. The Nasdaq gained more than 300 points and the S&P 500 logged a respectable win, as investors bought the dip on tech amid a retreating 10-year Treasury note. The Dow, meanwhile, overcame a midday slump, adding triple digits despite Boeing's (BA) tumble.

5 Things to Know Today

Nvidia (NVDA) unveiled a new "local" artificial intelligence (AI) chips that can run on a PC or laptop from home or an office. (CNBC)

According to Redfin (RDFN), the median asking rent in the U.S. fell 0.8% last month -- the third-straight month rent has dipped. (MarketWatch) Are you prepared for a short-term pullback? The airline stock that brushed off sector headwinds. Breaking down Axonix's billion-dollar buyout.

Oil, Gold Futures Fall to Start Week

Oil futures fell Monday, after Saudi Arabia cut prices to all regions. Further, an OPEC+ survey flashed higher production from its members. For the session, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery shed $3.04, or 4.1%, to finish at $70.77 a barrel.

Meanwhile, gold futures fell to a three-week low as investors looked ahead towards this week's inflation data. For the session, February-dated gold futures erased $16.30, or 0.8%, to settle at $2,033.50 per ounce.

