RAKSUL INC. Expands into Financial Services

November 01, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

RAKSUL INC. (JP:4384) has released an update.

RAKSUL INC. has established a new subsidiary, RAKSUL BANK INC., as part of its strategy to expand into financial services for SMEs, aiming to enhance customer interactions and corporate value. The subsidiary will focus on creating a seamless B2B payment experience and plans to start operations in 2025. This move is in line with RAKSUL’s goal to build an end-to-end technology platform for small businesses.

