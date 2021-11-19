RadNet Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RDNT

In trading on Friday, shares of RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.77, changing hands as low as $27.27 per share. RadNet Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDNT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.27 per share, with $38.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.