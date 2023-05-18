Radian Group (RDN) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Radian Group said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.59 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 189,937K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is 26.30. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.43% from its latest reported closing price of 25.43.

The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is 999MM, a decrease of 17.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,765K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares, representing an increase of 85.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 623.06% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,355K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 17.59% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,233K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,745K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 17.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,733K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,733K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 8.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,045K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,104K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Radian Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radian Group Inc. is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. The Company is powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.