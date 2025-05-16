QVC Group Approves 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Plans Delisting Of QVCGB From Nasdaq

(RTTNews) - QVC Group, Inc. (QVCGA) Friday has announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its Series A (QVCGA) and Series B (QVCGB) common stock, approved by stockholders during the May 12, 2025 annual meeting.

The stock split will legally take effect at 4:01 p.m. ET on May 22, 2025, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning May 23, 2025. This move aims to help QVCGA comply with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement. Shares of QVCGP remain unaffected.

The company highlighted that under its certificate of incorporation, the reverse split must apply equally to both QVCGA and QVCGB. Post-split, QVCGA and QVCGB will have new CUSIP numbers: 74915M 605 and 74915M 704, respectively.

Due to the expected post-split share count, QVCGB is not anticipated to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements. Therefore, the board has approved its voluntary delisting and transition to the OTCQB Venture Market. QVCGB's delisting notification (Form 25) will be filed around May 27, 2025. The ticker symbol will remain unchanged, and stockholders need not take any action. However, the company reserves the right to delay or revise this transition.

As of April 30, 2025, QVCGA had 394.3 million shares and QVCGB had 9.1 million shares outstanding. Following the 1-for-50 reverse split, these will reduce to roughly 7.89 million and 182,294 shares, respectively. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, cash will be paid in lieu. The total number of authorized shares remains unchanged.

QVCGA is currently trading at $0.1018 or 15.2373% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

