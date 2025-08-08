Quoin (QNRX) Q2 Loss Beats Estimates

Key Points GAAP EPS of 6.28 was better than the estimated -6.82 for Q2 2025, GAAP EPS of 6.28 exceeded the estimate by $13.10 per share for Q2 2025.

Research and development expenses more than tripled to $2.05 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, This increase highlights a sharp rise in late-stage clinical activity.

Quoin held approximately $7.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025, with the company projecting its runway will last into the first quarter of 2026.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX), a clinical-stage biotech focused on rare dermatological diseases, announced its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The highlight was a net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $(6.28) (GAAP), which beat the consensus GAAP estimate of -6.82. The company reported zero revenue, in line with expectations. Operating expenses jumped sharply as it increased investment in its lead asset, QRX003, for Netherton Syndrome. The quarter saw multiple regulatory wins that supported clinical progress, but the cash position declined as spending increased. Overall, the period was defined by progress in clinical and regulatory milestones, but also a rising cash burn and the ongoing absence of product revenue.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($6.28) ($6.82) ($13.68) 54.1 % Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 — Operating Expenses $3.79 million $2.14 million 77.4 % Research and Development Expenses $2.05 million $0.59 million 247.5 % Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities (End of Period) $7.79 million N/A

Company Overview and Recent Strategic Focus

Quoin Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing therapies for rare and orphan diseases, with a main focus on dermatological conditions that have few or no approved treatments. Its primary pipeline asset is QRX003, an investigational topical lotion targeting Netherton Syndrome, a severe genetic skin disorder with unmet medical needs. The company's approach is typical for the biotech space, targeting high-impact rare disease markets with regulatory incentive programs, such as orphan drug status.

At its core, the business is shaped by the development and regulatory progress of QRX003. The key to success is the completion of ongoing clinical trials and achieving necessary regulatory approvals. Other strategic elements include expanding awareness through advocacy campaigns, building global commercial partnerships, and protecting intellectual property. Ongoing collaborations with institutions such as the Queensland University of Technology and University College Cork support the pipeline beyond QRX003.

Quarter in Review: Financials and Clinical Progress

The period saw rapid increases in operating expenses, especially in research and development. This jump signals a heavy ramp-up in late-stage clinical activities, mainly for pivotal studies supporting QRX003. General and administrative expenses also rose slightly but at a much slower rate. These expense increases led to a GAAP net loss of $3.7 million, up from $2.0 million (GAAP) in Q2 2024. Despite these losses, the bottom-line per-share number was better than expected, partially due to a higher weighted average number of shares after an increase in outstanding ordinary shares.

No revenue was recognized, which is standard for this stage of drug development. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities (GAAP) were $7.79 million, down from $14.9 million (GAAP) as of December 31, 2024. This decrease reflects increased R&D spending. Management stated the available cash is sufficient to fund operations through the first quarter of 2026, based on the current rate of spending. The current ratio stood at 1.96 times, reflecting nearly double the coverage of current liabilities by current assets.

On the clinical front, QRX003 made notable advances. Positive six-month data in Netherton Syndrome and new results from a Peeling Skin Syndrome trial indicated improvements in disease severity, skin condition, and patient quality of life, with no significant adverse effects reported. Regulatory achievements included clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a second pivotal trial and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency, which can provide up to 10 years of market exclusivity in Europe upon approval. The FDA also granted QRX003 Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, which makes the drug eligible for a Priority Review Voucher if it reaches approval.

Other programs, such as NETHERTON NOW—the company’s advocacy and awareness campaign—expanded their reach. No updates were given on new partnerships or major commercial agreements, but existing collaborations remain active and focused on pipeline expansion and scientific advancement.

The company reported that QRX003 remains one of the few late-stage assets in development for Netherton Syndrome, with no approved therapies on the market. Other biotech firms, including LifeMax Laboratories, Krystal Biotech, and Azitra Inc, have therapeutic products in development for Netherton Syndrome, but as of March 2025, only Azitra is actively dosing subjects in clinical studies on NS patients under an open IND. Intellectual property remains a priority, with patents and licensing arrangements in place for core technologies such as the Invisicare polymer delivery system.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Risks

Management did not offer specific financial guidance for future quarters or fiscal 2025. It did, however, confirm its intent to complete recruitment for the second pivotal QRX003 study by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and target a New Drug Application submission in the latter part of 2026. Management emphasized continued investment in advocacy and engagement efforts to support market entry preparations. No mention was made of planned capital raises, though the cash runway only extends into early 2026 and may require future financing depending on trial outcomes and regulatory timelines.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.