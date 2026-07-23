QuantumScape Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Eagle Line Gains

QuantumScape Corporation QS reported second-quarter 2026 loss of 16 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.1%. The company had incurred a loss of 20 cents per share a year earlier.



QuantumScape did not report GAAP revenues. The quarter featured lower operating expenses, improving Eagle Line productivity and $10.8 million in customer billings. The company also expanded its automotive relationships and established business verticals targeting electric vehicles, AI data centers, aerospace and defense.

QuantumScape Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

QuantumScape Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | QuantumScape Corporation Quote

QS Narrows Loss as Operating Expenses Decline

GAAP net loss narrowed 14.4% year over year to $98.24 million from $114.70 million. Total operating expenses fell 14.1% to $106.13 million, supporting the improvement in the bottom line.



Research and development expenses declined 18.4% to $82.53 million. General and administrative expenses increased 5.3% to $23.59 million. Interest income was $8.36 million, down from $8.94 million in the prior-year quarter.

QuantumScape Builds Automotive Partnerships

The company announced a multi-year partnership with Honda to advance its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology for automotive and other applications. The agreement followed an extensive evaluation of QuantumScape’s technology and adds another top-10 global automaker to its customer portfolio.



QS also updated its collaboration and licensing arrangement with Volkswagen Group’s PowerCo. The revised milestones focus on automotive cell development, larger-format cells and QuantumScape’s future technology roadmap. The company is working with four top-10 automakers and shipped cells to another automotive customer during the quarter.

QS Eagle Line Ramps Sample Production

QuantumScape continued to ramp the Eagle Line, its automated pilot production line in San Jose. Core tools achieved uptime above 90%, while key productivity measures reached management’s targets. The company is increasing cell volumes and shipping samples to customers.



QS aims to double cell output further in the second half of 2026. Higher production is expected to accelerate customer shipments, shorten development cycles and provide a foundation for transferring manufacturing processes to future high-volume facilities. QS continues to work with Murata Manufacturing and Corning on scaling ceramic separator production through the Cobra process.

QuantumScape Targets New High-Value Markets

The company created three business verticals. QSEV will focus on electric vehicles, QSDC will pursue AI data centers, and QSAS will address advanced applications such as aerospace and defense.



QSDC is working with original design manufacturers and data center architects on solutions based on the QSE-5 platform. QSAS shipped QSE-5 cells to a major U.S. defense contractor and is engaging other aerospace and defense customers. Management believes the technology’s energy density, power capability and safety profile can support these markets.

QS Advances Safety and Larger-Format Cells

Increased Eagle Line output enabled broader safety testing of QSE-5 cells. Testing included nail penetration, external short circuits and thermal stability at temperatures up to 300 degrees Celsius. Management said the larger test set replicated findings from earlier prototypes.



The company also demonstrated that its Cobra process can produce larger ceramic separators. Larger-format cells can improve packaging efficiency and raise cell-level energy density, while giving QS greater flexibility to meet varying customer requirements.

QuantumScape Lowers Capital Spending Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $64.19 million compared with a loss of $63.01 million a year earlier. QuantumScape maintained its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of $250-$275 million.



Capital expenditures totaled $4.62 million, down 46.2% from $8.59 million in the prior-year quarter. QS lowered its 2026 capex guidance to $27-$37 million from $40-$60 million, reflecting capital discipline and savings on specific projects.

QS Maintains Strong Liquidity Position

Net cash used in operating activities improved to $56.75 million from $61.84 million a year ago. Customer billings totaled $21.8 million during the first half of 2026, surpassing the $19.5 million recorded for all of 2025.



QuantumScape ended June with $859 million in liquidity, comprising $132.87 million in cash and cash equivalents and $726.13 million in marketable securities. The balance sheet provides funding as the company scales the Eagle Line, develops larger-format cells and pursues commercialization across its three business verticals.



QS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From Auto Space

General Motors Company GM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, up 41.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 by 14.06%. Revenues increased 1.9% to $48.03 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion by 3.15%. Strong pricing, lower costs and disciplined incentives supported results. General Motors raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to $14-$16 billion from $13.5-$15.5 billion. Adjusted earnings are now projected at $12-$14 per share, up from the prior range of $11.50-$13.50.



Autoliv ALV reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.43 per share, which increased 10% year over year and came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 by 3.85%. Net sales rose 3.3% to $2.80 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion by 1.45%. Autoliv maintained its 2026 guidance for roughly flat organic sales, an adjusted operating margin of 10.5-11% and operating cash flow of around $1.2 billion. Autoliv’s capital expenditure, net, is expected to remain below 5% of sales.



Genuine Parts GPC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 2.38%. The bottom line increased 2.4% from $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. Revenues rose 6% year over year to $6.54 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion by 2.36%. Genuine Parts reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $7.50-$8 per share and total sales growth outlook of 3-5.5%. Genuine Parts ended June with $2.3 billion of liquidity, including $559 million in cash.

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