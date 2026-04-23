QuantumScape Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Eagle Line Startup Progress

QuantumScape Corporation QS reported a loss of 16 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. It delivered an earnings surprise of 11.1%.

The quarter also showed improving year-over-year performance, with loss per share narrowing from 21 cents in the year-ago period. Operationally, the company reported progress in ramping up the Eagle Line, with early production underway and ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and output.

QuantumScape remains a development-stage company with no GAAP revenues to date. Operating expenses fell to $109.2 million, and net loss narrowed to $100.8 million.

QuantumScape Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

QuantumScape Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | QuantumScape Corporation Quote

QuantumScape Advances Automotive Road Map and Sampling

QuantumScape reiterated that EV development remains its core focus and primary source of customer activity. The company continues to work closely with Volkswagen Group’s PowerCo as it advances its automotive commercialization roadmap, with the next phase focused on field testing under real-world conditions to drive iteration.

Beyond Volkswagen, the company shipped cells to an automotive joint development agreement partner for testing during the first quarter. QuantumScape also reported completing a technology evaluation with another top-10 global automotive OEM, which included hands-on engineering work and competitive benchmarking, and the engagement is now progressing into joint development activities.

QS Ecosystem Adds Another Lever for Scale

QS described its ecosystem strategy as a key part of keeping costs low while scaling up. Instead of building everything itself, it partners with others to expand production of its solid ceramic separators. The company is working with Murata Manufacturing and Corning to scale up separator production using its Cobra process, with ongoing technical collaboration.

A notable milestone this quarter was the company’s first customer billings from partners, totaling $11 million. The company noted that partners are investing in QS-specific equipment and systems, demonstrating commitment while also generating revenue, as QuantumScape shares its equipment, processes and know-how while retaining control of its core technology.

QS Keeps Guidance Steady While Managing the Balance Sheet

On spending, QS reported first-quarter 2026 capital expenditures of $10 million, primarily reflecting final payments tied to the Eagle Line. For full-year 2026, the company has maintained its capex guidance of $40-$60 million and expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $250-$275 million.

Liquidity remained a key support point. QuantumScape ended the quarter with $904.7 million in liquidity, including $145.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $759.6 million in marketable securities. Cash flow reflected continued investment in development, with net cash used in operating activities of $59.5 million and purchases of property and equipment totaling $10 million during the quarter.

QS stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Peer Releases

SES AI Corporation SES is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 23.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SES’ loss is pegged at 1 cent per share. SES surpassed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, with the average surprise being 4.05%. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Solid Power, Inc. SLDP is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLDP’s loss and revenues is pegged at 12 cents per share and $1.67 million, respectively. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

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