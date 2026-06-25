A Quantum Stock Gaining Ground Amid Microsoft's Majorana Controversy

A recent scientific dispute surrounding Microsoft's MSFT quantum-computing program has become one of the most-watched developments in the quantum sector this week. Yesterday, researchers published a critique in Nature questioning whether Microsoft's experimental results provide sufficient evidence for the Majorana particles that support its topological-qubit architecture (ref: BBC). Microsoft has disputed the criticism and maintains confidence in its research roadmap.

This has led to a serious investment debate within the industry — should investors focus on scientific validation or long-term platform potential? Let’s delve deeper.

Why Microsoft's Quantum Strategy Is Under Scrutiny

Microsoft is pursuing a topological-qubit architecture, a markedly different approach from the superconducting and trapped-ion technologies that currently dominate much of the quantum-computing industry, including those used by IonQ IONQ, Rigetti Computing RGTI and several large technology companies such as IBM IBM and Google.

Rather than pursuing incremental improvements in existing quantum systems, Microsoft is attempting to develop topological qubits that could theoretically deliver lower error rates and greater scalability. However, this approach also comes with significantly higher scientific and technical risks.

The controversy started only months after Microsoft introduced its Majorana 1 chip and weeks after unveiling Majorana 2, which the company said delivered reliability improvements and reinforced its long-term quantum roadmap. However, a peer-reviewed critique published on June 24 argued that Microsoft's data does not conclusively demonstrate the Majorana signatures required to validate its approach. Microsoft has defended its findings and maintains that its development plans remain unchanged.

For investors, the dispute is primarily about scientific validation rather than commercial execution. Microsoft's quantum initiative remains a relatively small part of its overall business, limiting any near-term financial impact. However, the episode highlights a broader lesson for the quantum-computing sector. Investors are increasingly rewarding companies that can demonstrate measurable technical progress and commercial traction, rather than relying solely on breakthrough claims.

Why D-Wave Stands Out Amid the Uncertainty

For investors, the critical question is whether the episode changes how they evaluate quantum-computing companies more broadly.

In that regard, investors should now focus on measurable commercial traction and independently verifiable technical milestones. Among publicly traded quantum names, D-Wave Quantum QBTS stands out because its investment cases are currently being driven more by execution than by unresolved scientific claims.

D-Wave reported first-quarter 2026 bookings of $33.4 million, a nearly twentyfold increase from the prior-year period, supported by enterprise demand and system sales. The company has also expanded beyond its traditional annealing platform through the acquisition of Quantum Circuits and the launch of a gate-model roadmap, providing investors with multiple paths to commercialization.



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The improving commercial outlook is also beginning to show up in analyst expectations. According to Zacks Consensus Estimate, D-Wave's projected 2026 loss has narrowed over the past 90 days, with the consensus estimate improving from a loss of 31 cents per share to a loss of 25 cents.

Notably, six analysts have raised their full-year 2026 estimates over the past 60 days, reflecting growing confidence in the company's commercialization strategy and accelerating customer adoption.

While D-Wave currently remains unprofitable, the direction of estimate revisions suggests that Wall Street is becoming increasingly optimistic about the company's path toward improved operating performance.

Bottom Line

Microsoft's latest controversy shows an important reality for quantum-computing investors. Scientific breakthroughs can generate excitement, but long-term shareholder value will ultimately depend on commercial execution and independently validated technical progress. As the industry moves closer to fault-tolerant quantum computing, investors are likely to reward companies that can demonstrate customer adoption, revenue growth and measurable technological advancement, while placing less emphasis on breakthrough claims that remain subject to scientific debate.

Against this backdrop, D-Wave Quantum appears relatively well-positioned, supported by its recent development and improving earnings expectations in recent months. As the stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), existing investors may consider maintaining their positions as the company advances its commercialization strategy. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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