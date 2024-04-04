Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Continues to Advance AI Workflows

Quantum Corporation QMCO introduced the ActiveScale Z200 all-flash object storage system. The system aims to fasten critical AI pipelines and manage extensive data workflows more efficiently.

The new solution expands Quantum's all-flash leadership beyond Quantum Myriad and StorNext file system solutions. It addresses S3-native use cases, offering swift data ingestion, high-performance analysis, rapid data retrieval, and long-term data preservation for compliance, AI models, and unstructured data management.

The appliance extends the ActiveScale portfolio by providing advanced throughput and transactional performance across various scales. Customers can leverage the new solution to build vast data lakes and storage clouds and manage raw data sets.

The ActiveScale Z200 enhances AI pipelines and data-intensive workflows by delivering exceptional throughput and transactional capabilities. This makes it suitable for high-throughput data ingest, AI data preparation, training, inferencing, NoSQL databases, and content streaming.

Additionally, its architecture supports active and cold data storage, which makes it suitable for building large data lakes, storage clouds, and long-term archives at significantly lower costs compared to traditional hard drive object storage solutions. The company further added that the ActiveScale Z200 all-flash object storage solution is available for immediate implementation.

Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the object-based storage market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 12% from 2024 to 2029. The industry is likely to benefit from solid growth of unstructured data to embrace hybrid cloud workflows, added the report.

Recently, the company announced the Scalar i7 RAPTOR, which is designed to support growing AI use cases. The solution can handle advanced AI workflows for hyperscale clients, MSPs and large enterprises.

The company added that unstructured data growth is being driven by AI and other high-performance workloads. Major companies want an affordable, highly secure archival storage solution that serves as the foundation for private and hybrid clouds and generates data lakes to support AI models and projects. This bodes well with the current launch of the ActiveScale Z200 all-flash object storage system.

QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of QMCO have lost 46.2% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 182.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

