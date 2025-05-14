Quantum Computing's Earnings Outlook

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Quantum Computing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from Quantum Computing is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.42, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Quantum Computing's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.08 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 Price Change % 0.0% 25.0% 1.0% -5.0%

Tracking Quantum Computing's Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum Computing were trading at $8.79 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 953.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Quantum Computing

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Quantum Computing.

Quantum Computing has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $14.0, the consensus suggests a potential 59.27% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Exodus Movement, Cipher Mining and Pagaya Techs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Exodus Movement, with an average 1-year price target of $61.5, suggesting a potential 599.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cipher Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential 18.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pagaya Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $27.6, suggesting a potential 213.99% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Exodus Movement, Cipher Mining and Pagaya Techs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Quantum Computing Buy -17.33% $34K -61.10% Exodus Movement Buy 148.45% $32.80M 29.84% Cipher Mining Buy 1.71% $19.76M -5.50% Pagaya Techs Buy 19.28% $115.62M 2.24%

Key Takeaway:

Quantum Computing ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Quantum Computing's Background

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Quantum Computing

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Quantum Computing's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Quantum Computing's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -82640.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quantum Computing's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -61.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -44.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Quantum Computing's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Quantum Computing visit their earnings calendar on our site.

