Quantum Computing Outpaces Sector in a Year: Is the Stock Still a Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or “QCi”, an emerging pure-play quantum computing company with market capitalization of approximately $2.11 billion, is well positioned to benefit from the rapid expansion of the quantum computing market as commercial adoption accelerates across industries.

The Trump administration's executive orders issued on June 22 represent a significant shift in U.S. quantum policy. Rather than focusing primarily on basic scientific research, the new directives emphasize commercialization, technology deployment, and national security applications. This policy change reflects the growing recognition of quantum computing as a strategic technology that will play a critical role in strengthening economic competitiveness, enhancing cybersecurity, and supporting defense capabilities.

Among publicly traded pure-play quantum computing companies, Quantum Computing stands out as a compelling investment opportunity due to its direct exposure to the industry's long-term commercialization and deployment trends. As governments and enterprises increase investments in quantum technologies, QCi is well positioned to capitalize on the sector's expanding growth opportunities.

Over the past year, QUBT stock has surged 23.9%, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 16.1% gain and the S&P 500 composite’s 10.5% return. During this period, shares of QCi's key peers, D-Wave Quantum QBTS and IonQ IONQ, have gained 44.8% and 58.6%, respectively.

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Tailwinds for QUBT

QCi has pursued several strategic initiatives to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and broaden its quantum technology portfolio. The company acquired NHanced Semiconductors, Inc. (NHanced), for a combination of cash and QCi stock valued at $73.1 million, subject to customary adjustments and up to an additional $72.0 million if certain performance targets are achieved.

QCi recently received a purchase order and entered into a framework agreement with Planck Dynamics to deploy QCi’s NeuraWave photonic reservoir computer as a foundational platform for next-generation AI applications. Under the terms of the agreement, QCi received an initial purchase order for five NeuraWave systems, with delivery expected during 2026.

One of QCi's primary R&D initiatives is the development of the next version of its Dirac quantum optimization platform. QCi is also advancing its gate-based quantum computing program, which aims to create a scalable, room-temperature quantum computer using photonic technology. Research efforts are focused on two key areas — improving gate fidelity through advanced engineering design and developing ultra-high-quality photonic integrated circuits based on thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) technology.

QCi maintains a strong balance sheet, with approximately $1.6 billion in total assets and stockholders' equity of roughly $1.6 billion. Total liabilities accounted for $23.4 million, much lower than the cash level.

The company generated $13.5 million in interest income during the first quarter, highlighting the earnings potential of its sizable cash reserves. QCi also reported a contract backlog of $16 million, providing visibility into future revenue opportunities and supporting the company's growth outlook.

QUBT Stock’s Estimate Trend

At present, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QUBT’s 2026 revenues implies a massive 3076.9% improvement to $21.67 million. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

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How Valuation Metrics Look for QUBT

Based on the forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), QUBT trades at 71.66X, below its median of 82.34X but above the sector average of 6.86X.

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Conclusion

QCi appears well positioned to benefit from the accelerating commercialization of quantum technologies. Supported by favorable U.S. policy initiatives, strategic acquisitions, ongoing innovation in photonic quantum computing and a strong balance sheet with substantial cash reserves, the company has established a solid foundation for long-term growth.

The stock has significantly outperformed the sector over the past 12 months. From a valuation standpoint, QUBT is trading at a discount. Backed by positive revenue estimate, the stock appears to be an attractive investment opportunity.

QUBT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.