Quantum Computing Deepens Quantum Capabilities With Strategic M&A Push

Quantum Computing Inc., or “QCi” QUBT, recently strengthened its quantum technology and photonics capabilities through strategic acquisitions aimed at expanding commercialization opportunities and building a vertically integrated platform. QCi recently acquired NuCrypt, LLC, a quantum communications technology company, in a transaction valued at $5 million, establishing quantum communications as a key commercialization vertical within its broader strategy.

NuCrypt’s patent portfolio spans quantum optics, RF-photonics and photonic signal processing, further adding to QCi’s intellectual property position and expanding its technology depth in secure communications and advanced computing applications. Through the integration of QCi’s thin-film lithium niobate technology, the combined company is expected to further advance NuCrypt’s product portfolio by reducing device footprint, improving robustness, enhancing performance and improving the path toward scalable, high-volume manufacturing.

In addition, QCi completed the acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Luminar Technologies, Inc., in an all-cash transaction valued at $110 million. This acquisition represents a major milestone in QCi’s effort to build a vertically integrated, product-driven photonics and quantum technology platform, supporting its long-term strategic roadmap while strengthening the revenue outlook. Luminar Semiconductor will continue operating as a wholly owned subsidiary, maintaining its established commercial relationships in aerospace, defense and industrial markets.

These transactions provide near-term revenue visibility and create a strategic foundation for QCi to expand its technology offerings into these established sectors over time.

Peer Update

In 2025, IonQ IONQ signed a definitive agreement to acquire Seed Innovations, enhancing its capabilities in machine learning, advanced software architecture and cloud migration. In the same month, IonQ also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SkyWater Technology for $35.00 per share in a cash-and-stock transaction. The combination will create the first vertically integrated quantum platform company, uniting IonQ’s proprietary technology with SkyWater’s onshore R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

Rigetti Computing RGTI made no major acquisitions in 2025 but announced several notable partnerships and contracts. The company was awarded a three-year, $5.8 million contract from AFRL to advance superconducting quantum networking. Rigetti will be collaborating with QphoX on the project, a Dutch quantum technology startup developing leading frequency conversion systems for quantum applications. Also, it signed a memorandum of understanding with C-DAC, India’s premier R&D organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Rigetti was also involved in the collaboration with MSU to advance quantum computing research and innovation.

QUBT's Price Performance

In the past year, QUBT’s shares have gained 60.7% against the industry’s 1.2% decline. The S&P 500 composite has grown 25.2% in the same period.

Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 60.27X compared with the industry median of 4.00X.

QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

Over the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2025 has increased to 25 cents from 18 cents.

QUBT currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

