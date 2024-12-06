Quanex Announces Quarterly Dividend for Shareholders

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Quanex ( (NX) ) has shared an update.

Quanex Building Products Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on December 31, 2024. Known for its innovative solutions across various markets, including windows and doors, Quanex is set to leverage its expertise for further expansion. Investors in Quanex’s common stock as of December 16, 2024, will be eligible for this dividend.

