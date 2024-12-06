News & Insights

Stocks

Quanex Announces Quarterly Dividend for Shareholders

December 06, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Quanex ( (NX) ) has shared an update.

Quanex Building Products Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on December 31, 2024. Known for its innovative solutions across various markets, including windows and doors, Quanex is set to leverage its expertise for further expansion. Investors in Quanex’s common stock as of December 16, 2024, will be eligible for this dividend.

For an in-depth examination of NX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.