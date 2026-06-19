Quality ETFs Could Be a Smart Choice for Investors Seeking Stability

Economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continue to cloud the investment landscape. While markets welcomed signs of progress in diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran, the path toward a comprehensive agreement remains uncertain. The cancellation of follow-up talks between the United States and Iran in Switzerland highlighted the fragile nature of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

As quoted on CNBC, the White House announced that Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Switzerland due to unresolved logistical complications linked to the negotiations. The setback serves as a reminder that the diplomatic process remains fragile, with considerable hurdles still standing in the way of a lasting agreement. With economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks likely to persist, investors may continue to favor defensive areas of the market.

Additionally, allocating to defensive strategies such as quality ETFs may help investors navigate ongoing uncertainty in the AI trade and broader technology sector. The performance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underscores the volatility seen in tech stocks this month, with investors increasingly rotating out of crowded AI trades and reallocating capital toward more defensive sectors.

While the index has risen about 2.85% over the past five sessions and gained 1.91% on June 18, it has declined roughly 2.2% so far this month. Against the backdrop of a narrow, AI-driven market rally, heightened concentration risk in technology names has increased volatility, reinforcing the importance of diversification beyond the tech sector.

Furthermore, the Fed’s hawkish stance in its recent meeting, along with rising market expectations of rate hikes later in the year, strengthens the case for defensive positioning through quality ETFs. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 78.2% probability of a rate increase at the October meeting and an 87.1% likelihood of a hike in December.

Quality ETFs Worth a Look

The current economic backdrop remains uncertain, prompting many investors to reassess their risk tolerance and portfolio allocations. With downside risks still present, preserving capital and enhancing portfolio resilience have become increasingly important. In this environment, defensive investment strategies, including allocations to quality ETFs, may offer a defensive way to stay invested while reducing portfolio risk.

Amid market uncertainty, quality investing emerges as a strategic response and as a buffer against potential headwinds. This approach prioritizes identifying firms with robust fundamentals, consistent earnings and lasting competitive strengths. Investing in such high-quality companies can mitigate volatility for investors.

Investors can consider iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF SPHQ, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF JQUA, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF FQAL and FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund QLC.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL): ETF Research Reports

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap ETF (QLC): ETF Research Reports

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.