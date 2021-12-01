Qualcomm (QCOM) Unveils Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM has unveiled its latest 5G mobile platform — Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.



Featuring advanced 5G, AI, gaming, camera, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies, the Snapdragon 8 is likely to transform the next generation of flagship mobile devices.



It will be adopted by global original equipment manufacturers and brands, including Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi and Sony SONY. Commercial devices are expected by the end of this year. Sony’s Electronics Products & Solutions segment is benefiting from an increase in sales of smartphones.



The new mobile platform brings unparalleled connectivity, photography, AI, gaming, sound and security experiences to a smartphone.



Qualcomm continues to benefit from the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and the rise in demand for digital transformation in the cloud economy. The stock has gained 20.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 18.2%.

Equipped with the fourth generation Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, it is the world’s first 5G modem-RF solution to reach 10 Gigabit download speed. Snapdragon 8 features the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System, supporting the fastest Wi-Fi speed.



Snapdragon Sight Technology includes the first commercial 18-bit mobile ISP, capturing more camera data than its predecessor. This is also the first 8K HDR video capture in a mobile platform.



The seventh-generation Qualcomm AI Engine is equipped with an ultra-high-performance Hexagon processor. With more than 50 Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, Snapdragon 8 delivers ultra-smooth responsiveness and HDR scenes.



Users can experience a new class of crystal-clear voice and music with Bluetooth 5.2 and Snapdragon Sound Technology. Snapdragon 8 also features vault-like security to help keep users’ data safe.



Qualcomm is leading the 5G transition with increasing revenues across RF front-end, IoT and Automotive as its business continues to diversify. The chipmaker is well-poised to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility.



