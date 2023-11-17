Qualcomm (QCOM) Unveils AI-Powered Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipsets

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM has unveiled state-of-the-art Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipsets with advanced AI features for mid-range smartphones. Collaborating closely with leading manufacturers, the company has identified the most in-demand and sought-after features from its more powerful counterpart, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which are aligned with the evolving end-market trends. Leveraging these insights, Qualcomm has introduced improved AI features such as AI Denoiser and AI Remosaic. These intelligent features generate images with enhanced clarity, optimize image processing and eliminate the need for manual editing.



The chipset includes the Qualcomm Spectra Triple image signal processor, which immensely boosts 4K DR video quality. Apart from the cutting-edge camera functionalities, it also incorporates spatial audio features with head-tracking capability, which will bring an immersive audio experience to users. Owing to these premium attributes, the product is already getting attention from major manufacturers, with HONOR and VIVO, two prominent Chinese smartphone makers, set to become the first to incorporate the chipsets into their products.



Featuring maximum CPU speeds of 2.3 GHz and delivering a 60% increase in performance per watt compared with previous generation products, this latest chip series is engineered to optimize both performance and power efficiency. This makes it suitable for mobile handset makers looking to expand their customer base by delivering a premium user experience.



Qualcomm is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipsets based on baseband technology. The company is focusing on retaining its leadership in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. It is likely to help users experience a seamless transition to super-fast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and Qualcomm's best-in-class security. This, in turn, will further offer the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by OEMs.



Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system-level solutions spanning both sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the largest RF (radio frequency) front-end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers. With the rollout of 5G technology, it is benefiting from investments toward building a licensing program in mobile. The company is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets, driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream.



Shares of the company have gained 4.8% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 3.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Model N Inc MODN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 20.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.33%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MODN provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configuration, price, quote, rebate management and regulatory compliance.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Model N, Inc. (MODN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.