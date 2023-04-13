QUALCOMM (QCOM) Declares $0.80 Dividend

QUALCOMM said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $120.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3698 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCOM is 0.48%, a decrease of 30.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 920,533K shares. The put/call ratio of QCOM is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for QUALCOMM is $155.18. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $249.90. The average price target represents an increase of 29.03% from its latest reported closing price of $120.27.

The projected annual revenue for QUALCOMM is $41,166MM, a decrease of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VYM - Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares holds 4,937K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,891K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 9.19% over the last quarter.

TGFTX - TCW Artificial Intelligence Equity Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Radnor Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 110,838.85% over the last quarter.

RAGTX - AllianzGI Technology Fund A holds 97K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LRGF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF holds 55K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Qualcomm Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When people connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. The company brings the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. Qualcomm Incorporated includes licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

