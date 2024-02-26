Quad (QUAD) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Quad said on February 16, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2024 will receive the payment on March 12, 2024.

At the current share price of $5.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.51%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 22.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.78 (n=75).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quad. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUAD is 0.04%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 21,107K shares. The put/call ratio of QUAD is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.81% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Quad is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 52.81% from its latest reported closing price of 5.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quad is 3,218MM, an increase of 8.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,638K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Miller Value Partners holds 1,601K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 1.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,104K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,057K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 765K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Quad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quad is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation and strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.