QRVO Rises 11.6% in the Past Month: Can the Rally Continue?

Shares of Qorvo Inc. QRVO have rallied 11.6% over the past month as investors responded to improving profitability and signs that the company's strategic repositioning is gaining traction. The latest advance naturally raises the question of whether fundamentals can continue supporting the stock or whether much of the optimism has already been reflected in its valuation.



The recent quarter suggests Qorvo is making progress in improving its earnings profile. At the same time, exposure to the cyclical smartphone market, macroeconomic uncertainty and the pending Skyworks transaction remain important considerations for investors evaluating the stock's next move.

QRVO Earnings Momentum Builds Confidence

Qorvo reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings of $1.64 per share, comfortably ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Revenues of $784.8 million also exceeded the consensus estimate of $745.8 million, demonstrating better-than-expected execution despite a challenging demand environment.



Profitability was the biggest highlight. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 52.8% from 44.0% a year earlier, while non-GAAP operating income climbed to $177.6 million from $108.2 million. Non-GAAP earnings increased 78% year over year, reflecting disciplined cost controls and a richer product mix rather than broad-based revenue growth.



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The stronger profitability also compares favorably with many radio-frequency peers, where margin performance continues to fluctuate amid uneven handset demand. While companies such as Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS and QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM remain heavily exposed to the mobile ecosystem, Qorvo's recent execution suggests it is improving profitability even in a subdued smartphone market. That does not necessarily explain the stock's recent rally, but it provides investors with greater confidence in the company's operating trajectory.

Qorvo Shifts Toward Higher-Value Markets

A key part of Qorvo's strategy is expanding beyond smartphones into markets with stronger long-term growth opportunities. Management highlighted double-digit revenue growth across defense and aerospace, infrastructure and power markets during the latest quarter. The company also pointed to successful higher-value product placements within its Advanced Cellular Group, helping improve its overall business mix.



Qorvo's diversified RF portfolio now serves infrastructure, industrial, automotive, enterprise, defense and mobile customers through three operating segments. This broad exposure reduces reliance on any single end market while allowing the company to capitalize on increasing RF complexity across connected devices.



The strategy also differentiates Qorvo from more narrowly focused RF competitors. While Broadcom continues to benefit from its diversified semiconductor portfolio and AI networking exposure, Qorvo is building diversification through defense, infrastructure and power applications, areas that may provide steadier demand than consumer electronics over a full industry cycle.

QRVO Still Faces Mobile and Deal Risks

The company's progress does not eliminate several meaningful risks.Advanced Cellular Group still generated 60.7% of first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues, leaving overall performance closely tied to smartphone demand and major customer purchasing decisions. During the latest quarter, weaker smartphone-related demand remained the primary reason overall revenues declined year over year.



Connectivity weakness also remains a headwind, while macroeconomic uncertainty, evolving trade policies and geopolitical developments could affect customer spending and supply-chain conditions. Meanwhile, the pending Skyworks Solutions transaction has reduced operating visibility. Management has suspended quarterly conference calls and detailed forward guidance until the transaction is completed, making it more difficult for investors to evaluate near-term business trends.



These factors suggest that although operational execution has improved, additional upside may depend on stronger demand across mobile markets and greater clarity surrounding the pending transaction.

Can Qorvo Sustain Margin Expansion?

One of the strongest arguments supporting the stock is the company's emphasis on structural profitability improvements rather than relying solely on revenue growth. Management continues to expect non-GAAP gross margin above 50% throughout fiscal 2027 while focusing on improving business mix, reducing capital intensity and enhancing operating efficiency. It also raised its expectation for fiscal 2027 non-GAAP earnings to above $7.00 per share, reflecting confidence that recent profitability gains can continue.



If Qorvo maintains its focus on higher-value products and disciplined execution, margin expansion could remain sustainable even if smartphone demand recovers gradually. Continued improvements in capital efficiency would also provide additional financial flexibility over time.

How the Zacks Rank Fits QRVO's Outlook

Qorvo currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by a Value Score of A and Momentum Score of A, while its Growth Score of C indicates more moderate long-term growth expectations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The combination of a favorable Zacks Rank and strong Value and Momentum Scores suggests the stock offers an attractive blend of valuation and positive price trends. At the same time, the average Growth Score reinforces that investors should continue monitoring smartphone demand, customer concentration, macro conditions and the pending Skyworks transaction. These operational risks remain relevant even as profitability improves.



After an 11.6% gain over the past month, Qorvo appears fundamentally stronger than it did just a few quarters ago. Better earnings execution, expanding exposure to defense and infrastructure markets, and sustained margin improvement support a constructive outlook. Whether the rally continues, however, will likely depend on the company's ability to maintain those operational gains while navigating the uncertainties that still surround its core mobile business.

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Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.