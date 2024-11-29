QMines Ltd. Passes Resolutions, Eyes Copper Growth

QMines Ltd. (AU:QML) has released an update.

QMines Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, marking a positive step forward for the company. Focused on copper and gold development in Queensland, QMines aims to leverage its significant resources at the Mt Chalmers and Develin Creek projects to drive sustainable copper production. Investors may find potential in QMines’ strategic direction and resource-rich assets.

