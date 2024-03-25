QGEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.88, changing hands as low as $42.82 per share. Qiagen NV shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $34.74 per share, with $47.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.83.

