PZA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: PZA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.32, changing hands as low as $23.31 per share. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PZA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PZA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.65 per share, with $24.318 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.37.

