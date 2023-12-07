PXD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $220.45, changing hands as low as $219.79 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $177.265 per share, with $257.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $220.57. The PXD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

