PVH (PVH) Declares $0.04 Dividend

PVH said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.15 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $82.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.17%, the lowest has been 0.09%, and the highest has been 0.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=160).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is a decrease of 162 owner(s) or 16.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVH is 0.20%, an increase of 41.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.29% to 69,905K shares. The put/call ratio of PVH is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PVH is 97.12. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.62% from its latest reported closing price of 82.57.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is 9,200MM, an increase of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,386K shares representing 11.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,375K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 40.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,141K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing an increase of 26.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 99.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,014K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 41.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,975K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 42.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,680K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 44.18% over the last quarter.

PVH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. PVH powers brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

