Pulse Seismic Inc. Reveals Drop In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.56 million, or C$0.03 per share. This compares with C$9.57 million, or C$0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 80.3% to C$3.61 million from C$18.32 million last year.

Pulse Seismic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.56 Mln. vs. C$9.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.03 vs. C$0.19 last year. -Revenue: C$3.61 Mln vs. C$18.32 Mln last year.

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