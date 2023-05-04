Pulse Seismic Inc - (PLSDF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Pulse Seismic Inc - said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.06 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pulse Seismic Inc -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLSDF is 0.00%, a decrease of 24.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 46K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pulse Seismic Inc - is 1.49. The forecasts range from a low of 1.47 to a high of $1.53. The average price target represents an increase of 7.94% from its latest reported closing price of 1.38.

The projected annual revenue for Pulse Seismic Inc - is 13MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

