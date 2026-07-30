Pulmonx Stock Rises On Narrowed Q2 Losses, Margin Gains

(RTTNews) - Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG), a medical device company focused on minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, yesterday announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, showing lower revenue compared to the same period last year but improved margins and reduced losses.

Revenue for Q2 2026 was $22.8 million, down 5% from $23.9 million in Q2 2025, reflecting a 6% decline on a constant currency basis. U.S. revenue totaled $14.2 million, a 4% decrease from $14.7 million in the prior year quarter. International revenue came in at $8.6 million, down 6% from $9.1 million in Q2 2025, with a 9% decline on a constant currency basis. Excluding China, international sales grew 12% year-over year, highlighting strength in other markets despite regulatory delays in China.

Gross profit improved to $17.7 million from $17.2 million in Q2 2025, with gross margin rising to 78% from 72%, reflecting cost realignment efforts.

Net loss narrowed to $10.1 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to a net loss of $15.2 million, or $0.38 per share in Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $5.1 million from $8.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $55.8 million as of June 30, 2026, providing liquidity to support operations.

Looking ahead, Pulmonx reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $90 million to $92 million, compared with $90.5 million in FY 2025. And expects gross margin to be approximately 76%, versus 74% achieved last year.

Operating expenses are projected between $109 million and $111 million, including $15 million of non-cash stock-based compensation, compared with $120.8 million in FY 2025.

LUNG has traded between $1.13 and $2.89 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.73, up 38.35%.

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