The Pullback Created Bargains: Dirt Cheap Consumer Stocks Worth Buying With $5,000 Today

Key Points

Consumer stocks have quietly suffered deep drawdowns in 2026, creating attractive entry points for patient long-term investors today.

Smucker, Tyson, and Hormel combine brand strength, essential products, and improving fundamentals that can compound through uncertainty.

A diversified $5,000 investment across these food companies offers you exposure to resilience and potential valuation recovery over time.

10 stocks we like better than Hormel Foods ›

The average S&P 500 stock has seen a maximum drawdown of 21% this year. Read that again. While the index itself has held up, the individual companies within it have taken real damage, and a meaningful portion of that damage landed on consumer stocks that had nothing to do with AI spending debates, rate path uncertainty, or geopolitical conflict. They just got caught in the current.

That's where a $5,000 allocation starts to look like an opportunity rather than a risk. Spread across the names below, you're not making a concentrated bet. You're buying a collection of food and beverage businesses that people will still need whether rates go up, down, or sideways.

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1. J.M. Smucker

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) just delivered one of the cleanest consumer earnings results of 2026, and the stock barely gets mentioned outside of grocery industry coverage. The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended April 30, came in with net sales up 6% to $2.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) up 20%. The moment worth dwelling on: Uncrustables, the crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich, crossed $1 billion in annual sales and added 3 million new households in a single year.

What's funny to me is the frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwich has also become a surprising staple across the NFL, with teams collectively consuming tens of thousands each year as players embrace it as a convenient, reliable snack. Smucker's is a brand gaining ground in the lunchbox aisle and in popular culture while consumers are actively looking for value.

The company is doing something counterintuitive for the moment: cutting shelf prices on its grocery products. It projects a 3% to 4% revenue dip as a result, but expects earnings per share to grow 7% to 12% next year because its gross margin is expanding. That's a company putting consumers first and betting on volume. With a portion of your $5,000 here, you're buying a brand with a billion-dollar growth engine and a management team that's willing to sacrifice short-term revenue for long-term loyalty.

2. Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) has been one of the market's least-loved consumer companies for two years. That's changing. In fiscal Q2 2026, which ended March 28, the company beat earnings estimates, posting $0.87 per share against an expectation of $0.78, and raised its full-year chicken segment income forecast to as much as $2.05 billion. The chicken business has now posted five consecutive quarters of year-over-year volume gains.

The noise around Tyson in the past has been about beef margin compression and tariff exposure on cattle imports. But beef is one segment of a diversified protein company. Jimmy Dean, Ball Park, and Hillshire Farm are all gaining retail shelf space, and the company is executing on a multiyear cost-reduction program that is widening margins in the prepared foods segment. At current prices, Tyson trades at a fraction of where its chicken segment alone would likely be valued as a stand-alone business. $5,000 here as a bet on food and protein demand is about as durable as consumer demand gets.

3. Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) has raised its dividend for more than 25 consecutive years, and it currently yields nearly 4.8%. The stock is near multiyear lows, trading at roughly 15.5 times earnings, compared with a 10-year average of closer to 19 times. The math on that gap represents a real rerating opportunity.

Hormel is a strong investment because of its restructure play. Hormel sold its Planters snack-nuts business and is working through a transition in its turkey segment that has pressured short-term guidance. Organic net sales grew 3% in Q2 of fiscal 2026, which ended April 26, the fifth consecutive quarter of organic growth, and the dividend remains fully covered. With roughly $1,000 of your $5,000 here, you're collecting almost $48 annually in dividends per $1,000 invested while waiting for the valuation to normalize. Boring is underrated right now.

Should you buy stock in Hormel Foods right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends J.M. Smucker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.