PTLC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the PTLC ETF (Symbol: PTLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.98, changing hands as high as $30.08 per share. PTLC shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTLC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.72 per share, with $35.2299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.05.

