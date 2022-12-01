PSQ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Short QQQ ETF (Symbol: PSQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.38, changing hands as low as $13.31 per share. ProShares Short QQQ shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $10.65 per share, with $15.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.51.
