PSMT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.17, changing hands as low as $76.07 per share. PriceSmart Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSMT's low point in its 52 week range is $66.77 per share, with $95.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.00.

