PSB Holdings, Inc Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - PSB Holdings, Inc (PSBQ) released earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.28 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $3.64 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $14.26 million from $12.82 million last year.

PSB Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.28 Mln. vs. $3.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $14.26 Mln vs. $12.82 Mln last year.

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