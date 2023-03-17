Prudential (PUK) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Prudential said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.26 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.49%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 2.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.32% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prudential is $38.75. The forecasts range from a low of $24.99 to a high of $48.39. The average price target represents an increase of 51.32% from its latest reported closing price of $25.61.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential is $31,793MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUK is 0.45%, an increase of 7.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 376,341K shares. The put/call ratio of PUK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 40,797K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,675K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,139K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 15.19% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 29,563K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,185K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 31.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,955K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,477K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 20.33% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 17,256K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,725K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 33.85% over the last quarter.

Prudential Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa.

