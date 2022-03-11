Prudential (PRU) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed at $106.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had lost 12.55% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Prudential to post earnings of $2.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.95 billion, down 1.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.10 per share and revenue of $54.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.01% and -9.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% lower within the past month. Prudential currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Prudential is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.1, which means Prudential is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PRU has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PRU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

