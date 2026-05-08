Prothena Posts Q1 Earnings as Revenues Surge on Milestone Payment

Prothena Corporation PRTA reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (excluding restructuring costs) of 52 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was a loss of 31 cents per share.

In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of $1.12 per share.

The bottom line was boosted by higher revenues resulting from a milestone payment from Novo Nordisk NVO.

Revenues totaled $51.1 million compared with $2.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line primarily comprises collaboration revenues and milestone payments.

First-quarter 2026 revenues were primarily driven by a $50.0 million milestone payment from NVO tied to the ongoing late-stage study of coramitug, along with collaboration revenues from Bristol Myers Squibb BMY related to the partial fulfillment of the company’s phase I study obligations for PRX019.

Prothena’s shares have gained 10.1% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 0.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PRTA’s Q1 Results in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses decreased 75.2% to $12.6 million from $50.8 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by lower clinical trial, personnel, manufacturing and consulting expenses.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 28% to $12.7 million from $17.6 million in the year-ago period, mainly due to lower consulting and personnel expenses.

As of March 31, 2026, Prothena had $330.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with $308.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company had no debt at the end of the first quarter.

Prothena Corporation plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Prothena Corporation plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Prothena Corporation plc Quote

PRTA Updates 2026 Guidance

Prothena lowered its guidance for full-year 2026 net cash used in operating and investing activities to $18-$23 million from $50-$55 million. The company now expects to end 2026 with approximately $273 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the midpoint, up $18 million from the previous midpoint guidance of $255 million.

The improved cash outlook was primarily driven by the milestone payment from Novo Nordisk tied to the advancement of coramitug, partially offset by approximately $15 million used for share repurchases through April 30, 2026, liabilities related to discontinued programs and increased investment in preclinical programs.

The updated outlook for net cash used in operating and investing activities is primarily based on a revised projected net loss of $25-$30 million, down from the prior guidance of net loss $67-$72 million. The updated net loss projection includes approximately $26 million in non-cash share-based compensation expense.

The company’s financial guidance does not include the potential receipt of a $55 million clinical milestone payment tied to BMY’s advancement of PRX019 for neurodegenerative diseases, nor does it factor in any additional cash that may be used under the share repurchase program.

PRTA’s Pipeline Updates

Prothena is developing prasinezumab in collaboration with Roche RHHBY for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Roche is evaluating prasinezumab in an ongoing late-stage PARAISO study for early-stage Parkinson's disease, with primary completion expected in 2029. Roche expects prasinezumab to have peak sales potential of more than $3.5 billion (unadjusted).

Novo Nordisk had earlier acquired Prothena’s clinical-stage antibody, Coramitug (formerly PRX004), a potential first-in-class amyloid depleter antibody for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

NVO is evaluating the candidate under a late-stage CLEOPATTRA study for ATTR-CM. The study is expected to be completed by 2029.

The company initiated an open-label study evaluating the biodistribution of 89Zr-coramitug and assessing coramitug’s ability to reduce TTR amyloid deposits in myocardial tissue using PET/CT imaging in patients with ATTR-CM, with primary completion expected in 2027 (NCT07448623).

Prothena also received a $50 million clinical milestone payment tied to phase III enrollment progress. It is advancing an early-stage pipeline of programs for several potential neurological indications with Bristol Myers.

BMS-986446 (formerly PRX005) is a best-in-class anti-tau, MTBR-specific antibody for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Bristol Myers is conducting the phase II TargetTau-1 study in approximately 310 patients with early Alzheimer’s disease and the primary completion is expected in the first half of 2027. Bristol Myers Squibb also conducted a phase I open-label single-dose clinical study to assess subcutaneous administration.

PRX019, a potential treatment for neurodegenerative diseases, is also being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers. BMY in-licensed exclusive global rights to PRX019 in 2024.

Prothena completed a phase I study evaluating the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics of single-ascending and multiple-dose administration in healthy volunteers.

The company could receive a potential $55 million clinical milestone payment if BMY elects to advance the program, with a decision expected by year-end 2026.

PRTA’s Zacks Rank

PRTA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.