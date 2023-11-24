Prologis (PLD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $112 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

The industrial real estate developer's stock has climbed by 11.95% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 9.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.61%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.79 billion, indicating a 12.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $6.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.53% and +39.38%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% increase. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Prologis is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.62, which means Prologis is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that PLD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.13.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

