Progressive's Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.65 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.72. The bottom line, however, increased 24.6% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Behind the Headlines

Net premiums written were $22.2 billion in the quarter, up 17% from $19 billion a year ago.



Net premiums earned grew 20% to $19.4 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.2 billion.



Operating revenues increased 20.7% year over year to $20.6 billion, driven by 20.2% higher net premiums earned, a 31.7% increase in net investment income, a 21.6% rise in fees and 32.1% higher service revenue. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.4 billion.

The Progressive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

Total expenses increased 20.1% to $64.7 billion, attributable to 16.7% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, an 18.2% increase in policy acquisition costs and a 40.8% surge in other underwriting expenses.



Net realized loss on securities was $212 million versus a gain of $156 million in the year-ago quarter.



Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 10 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 86.

March Policies in Force

Policies in force were solid in the Personal Lines segment, increasing 18% from the year-ago month’s figure to 35.1 million. Special Lines improved 9% to 6.6 million.



In the Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto increased 18% year over year to 10.1 million, while Direct Auto increased 25% to 14.8 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment policies rose 6% year over year to 1.2 million. The Property business had 3.6 million policies in force, up 11%.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $49.39 as of March 30, 2025, up 32.6% from $33.80 as of March 30, 2024.



Return on equity in March 2025 was 39.3%, up from 34% reported in the year-ago period. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 480 bps to 19.2.

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

